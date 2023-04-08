Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,615 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 931,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 338,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 912,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

