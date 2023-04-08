Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,781 Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,017,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 659,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualtrics International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,870,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,626. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

