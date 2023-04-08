Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,601 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.