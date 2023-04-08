Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,359,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

