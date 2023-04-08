Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,359. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

