Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,673,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NWBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 707,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

