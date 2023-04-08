Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
CAT stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average is $225.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.