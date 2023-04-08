Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average is $225.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

