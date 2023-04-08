Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.80. 1,248,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

