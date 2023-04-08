Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,193 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,417. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

