Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Confluent by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $22,235,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

CFLT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 1,640,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

