Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,113 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.85. 1,225,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

