Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,578 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

