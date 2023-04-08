Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $704,414.16 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $111.76 million and approximately $704,414.16 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.