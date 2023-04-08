Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires £13,000 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) insider Phillip Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,145.06).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

LON ARTL opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £75.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 119.07 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 45.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.07.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.