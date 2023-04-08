alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 5.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.71 ($6.21) and last traded at €5.72 ($6.22). 3,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.05 ($6.58).

alstria office REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.55.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.