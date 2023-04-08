Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

