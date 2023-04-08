Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

