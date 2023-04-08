American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.32

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and traded as low as $30.27. American Business Bank shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.