American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,994. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.