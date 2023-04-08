Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Head to Head Analysis

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.05 billion 2.28 $346.54 million $4.99 6.89 Northern Trust $7.75 billion 2.32 $1.34 billion $6.14 14.13

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 29.41% 10.63% 1.37% Northern Trust 17.24% 14.89% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Northern Trust 1 7 4 0 2.25

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $100.79, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Ameris Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment consists of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment includes the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on October, 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

