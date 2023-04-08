Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other news, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

