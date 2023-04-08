Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $45.00

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

