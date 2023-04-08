Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$10.23

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

