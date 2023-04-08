Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $26.33 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

