Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $131.88

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.