Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $218.50

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Repligen Stock Performance
RGEN opened at $162.34 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85.
Institutional Trading of Repligen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.
