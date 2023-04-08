Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 8th (CLFD, CWCO, FAST, FDP, HSIC, LXRX, MFIN, MTB, OC, OHI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 8th:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

