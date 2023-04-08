Analyzing Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group -33.64% -5.57% -0.78% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.13 -$30.00 million ($1.32) -5.78 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples-Sidney Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ponce Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ponce Financial Group and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ponce Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

