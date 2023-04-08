Analyzing Steakholder Foods (STKH) and Its Rivals

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors -136.81% -23.51% -12.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 293 1148 1330 30 2.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$18.02 million -0.32 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.90 million 38.94

Steakholder Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

