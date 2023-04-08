Analyzing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Rumble has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36% Rumble N/A -3.99% -1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.24 -$2.75 million ($0.90) -1.79 Rumble $39.38 million 8.67 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Summary

Rumble beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services, Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services, Blockchain Technology, and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

