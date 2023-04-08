Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $24.23.
Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
