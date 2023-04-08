Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $9.55

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $9.55 or 0.00034181 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $177.95 million and approximately $8,135.10 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.63835326 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,432.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

