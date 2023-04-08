Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $613,036.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

