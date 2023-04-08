AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.
AppFolio Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $135.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AppFolio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
