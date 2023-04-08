Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

