Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

