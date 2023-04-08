Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 376 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.