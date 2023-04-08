Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 697 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 345,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

