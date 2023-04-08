Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

