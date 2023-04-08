Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

