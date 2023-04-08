Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

