Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 909 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.