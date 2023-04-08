Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $284,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 431,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

