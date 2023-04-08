Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

