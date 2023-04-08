Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day moving average is $223.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

