Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

