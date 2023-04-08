Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 7.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

