Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,901 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.08 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

