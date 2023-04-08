Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.