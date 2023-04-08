Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after buying an additional 621,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

